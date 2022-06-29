Residents in Hawaii on alert for Mauna Loa volcano eruption

Residents on Hawaii’s big island have been told by authorities to be on alert as officials watch for signs of possible eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live