Retired Minnesota couple encourages others to get vaccine

Joel and Harmony Kaplan from Edina, Minnesota, are taking to TikTok to encourage others to get a vaccine, wear a mask and wash their hands.
1:48 | 03/04/21

Comments
Retired Minnesota couple encourages others to get vaccine

