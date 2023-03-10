Robert Blake, actor acquitted of wife’s 2001 murder, dies at 89

Blake began acting as a child in “Our Gang” films and went on to star in the movie “In Cold Blood.”

March 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live