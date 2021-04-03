Rockets hit airbase in Iraq housing US troops

Military officials said at least 10 rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq on Wednesday. President Joe Biden said he’s weighing who is responsible for the attack.
1:56 | 03/04/21

