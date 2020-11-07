Former sanitation worker never gave up dream for Harvard Law

More
Rehan Stanton was admitted to Harvard Law after almost abandoning school altogether.
2:32 | 07/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former sanitation worker never gave up dream for Harvard Law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"Rehan Stanton was admitted to Harvard Law after almost abandoning school altogether.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71724877","title":"Former sanitation worker never gave up dream for Harvard Law","url":"/WNT/video/sanitation-worker-gave-dream-harvard-law-71724877"}