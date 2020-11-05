Transcript for Sanitation worker serenades pair of graduating seniors

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The worker who stopped to pay tribute to the graduates. Jule Gutierrez and Jada rancharan are cousins. They are also high school seniors in Ontario, California. They were outside taking graduation photos when Bruce Johnson, a sanitation worker, happened to be driving by. He stopped. And just listen to what Bruce had to say to those grads, and how he said it. I'll make this short and sweet, all right? Okay. I believe that children are our future teach them well and let them lead the way show them all the beauty they possess inside Reporter: A song, changing the words to match the moment. Happy gradulation you did it in 2020 Reporter: He told the grads he admires them and their hard work. Always keep reaching. I'm serious. Keep working hard and keep making your family proud because it's worth it. Thank you. Thank you. Reporter: Tonight, those graduates and their families tell us they were moved. They are grateful for Bruce's kind words, kind heart, his kind song. You did it in 2020 22 years he's been on the job, stopping to sing to

