-
Now Playing: Trump asks for proof of climate change
-
Now Playing: Trump on climate change report: 'I want to look at who drew it'
-
Now Playing: Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated
-
Now Playing: Latest on Ronaldo rape investigation
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of passengers sickened on Royal Caribbean ship
-
Now Playing: $10M ransom for wife of Norwegian millionaire
-
Now Playing: Houthi drone targets Yemeni military commanders
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle backs four charities
-
Now Playing: An Elvis train, Congo elections and a Dakar rally wipeout: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's 1st patronages as a member of the royal family announced
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit
-
Now Playing: Freeway sign crashes onto car in Australia
-
Now Playing: Saudi teen in Thailand granted refugee status by the UN after calls for help
-
Now Playing: Musicians play instruments made of ice in igloo on Italian glacier
-
Now Playing: Australian police investigating suspicious packages sent to consulates
-
Now Playing: Migrants watch presidential address, the Black Nazarene: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US Consulate in Melbourne evacuated due to suspicious package
-
Now Playing: Flights start taking off again at London's Heathrow Airport after drone sighting
-
Now Playing: No official explanation why Navy vet being held in Iran
-
Now Playing: 4 killed and more than 600 injured in South Africa train crash