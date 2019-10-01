Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated

More
The world's oceans are warming at an accelerated rate and things could get a lot worse if nothing is done to stop climate change, according to a new study.
0:13 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60299263,"title":"Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated","duration":"0:13","description":"The world's oceans are warming at an accelerated rate and things could get a lot worse if nothing is done to stop climate change, according to a new study.","url":"/WNT/video/scientists-worlds-oceans-warming-faster-anticipated-60299263","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.