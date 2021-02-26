Sea turtles rescued in Texas close to returning to ocean

“World News Tonight” shares an update on the thousands of cold-stunned turtles who were rescued from freezing temperatures in Texas last week. They are nearing release back into the wild.
1:33 | 02/26/21

