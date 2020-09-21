Transcript for Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed to vote on Supreme Court nomination this year

Of course, the showdown that Jon points out already under way on capitol hill. 43 days until the election. Some voters already casting their ballots. Majority leader Mitch Mcconnell tonight saying the senate will vote on the president's nominee this year. Democrats calling that hypocrisy after Mcconnell blocked a vote on president Obama's nominee in the final year of his presidency, back then, eight months before the election. This time, of course, 43 days to go. Republican leaders say this time is different. But Democrats simply pointing to Mitch Mcconnell's own words four years ago. Here's Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: On the senate floor today, Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell with an unequivocal promise. This senate will vote on this nomination this year. Reporter: But that's not the position he took in 2016. When he refused to consider president Obama's pick to fill justice Scalia's seat months before the election. Let's let the American people decide. Reporter: But Mcconnell says this is different, because now the senate and the white house are both controlled by Republicans. If an opening comes in the last year of president trump's term and the primary process has started, we'll wait until the next election. And I've got a pretty good chance -- You're on the record. Yeah. Hold the tape. Reporter: But now, despite the tape, he's calling for the judiciary committee to quickly consider the president's nominee, telling Democrats, "I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot, you would do the same." Democrats say it's blatant hypocrisy. Why say it's this rule and that rule and then do the exact opposite when it suits your why not just come to the Flor and say, "I'm going to do whatever's best for my political party. Consistency be damned, reason be damned, democracy be damned." Just admit it. Reporter: Four Republicans would have to break rannings and join Democrats to block a con fir ration. So far, two senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa murkowski of Alaska both say this decision should be up to the next president. All right, so, let's get right to Mary Bruce tonight. As you point out, Lisa murkowski, Susan Collins saying the senate should wait. All eyes on other Republicans, including senator Corey Gardner, for one, facing a tough re-election fight in Colorado, of course. And senator Mitt Romney, who has stood against the president before and Mary, you have new reporting tonight involving senator Romney? Reporter: David, we learned that Mitt Romney won't be speaking out on this issue until he's had a chance to meet face to take with his Republican colleagues here tomorrow. And just moments ago, we heard from another critical Republican, senator chuck grassley of Iowa. He is making it clear tonight he supports moving ahead with this confirmation process. David? All right, Mary Bruce with us tonight, as well. Thank you, Mary. Now to the coronavirus here in the U.S., as this country is

