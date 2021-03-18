Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services

The Senate also unanimously confirmed William Burns as director of the CIA, and Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swore in Deb Haaland as interior secretary.
03/18/21

President Biden's cabinet taking shape tonight the senate today confirming Javier but Sarah as secretary of health and human services by vote of fifty to 49. The senate also unanimously confirming William Burns as director of the CIA. And vice president Harris today's ceremony swearing in Deb Holland as interior secretary. The first native American to hold a cabinet position vice president Paris saying history is being made yet again.

