Severe storm watch with heavy rain, flash flooding from Texas to the Carolinas

Tracking severe storms across several states, along with heavy rain and flash flooding. Winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour are knocking out power to thousands of customers in North Carolina.

July 19, 2024

