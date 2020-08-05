Transcript for Siblings live in AirBNB to care for mother with COVID-19

Ask your doctor about Trulicity. Finally tonight here, our persons of the week. The siblings who believe they had no other choice but to get to their mom. They married on July 22, 1947. They had nine children. Mom Jean is now 101. She tested positive for coronavirus last month, and her children now all over the country, made a decision -- all of them getting tested for the virus, and all of them negative. Each packing their bags to be closer to their mom. Now gathering outside her nursing home window. Dancing to mother Jean's favorite songs, singing to her. Please don't take me sunshine And tonight, her children right here. Hi, David. I'm Tim o'brien. Hi, David, I'm Nancy o'brien. I'm pat o'brien. All the siblings together again, all under one roof for the first time in 250 years. I'm Megan o'brien. I'm here with my siblings. We just have one bathroom shower so we're having flash backs to our old growing up and bonding. Telling us what this mother's day mean tos to them. I look forward to mother's day. I feel so blessed. Mother's day this year was pretty wonderful, because you just get to be around her, and she means the world to all of My mom was always there for me and I sure am going to be there for her. Terry telling us this. With all this going on, I wouldn't be anywhere else. Terry sending us this picture of his mother waving to America. The o'briens back with their mother on this mother's day. Seeing her there and taking it in, I just started to cry. And she waved and smiles, and ugh! She was more animated. And it was just beautiful. It was -- it was -- it was absolutely what we were hoping we would be able to do and bring to her. What a gift. Their mother is responding seeing all her children there. A lot of good out there. Happy mother's day T Let's read a book-don't come behind the teacher's desk

