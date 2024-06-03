Simone Biles breaks own record, aims to make a comeback at Summer Olympics

Simon Biles won her 9th all-around U.S. championship in Fort Worth, Texas, and qualified for the Olympic trials. She is on track to return to the Summer Games in Paris.

June 3, 2024

