Transcript for Social worker leaves $11 million to charities that help children

And the Seattle penny pincher who left a fortune to children that need it most. No one knew thrifty Washington state social worker Alan Naiman, who had no spouse or children, but took care of a disabled brother, had quietly amassed an $11 million estate before he died of cancer at the age of 63. Now he's left that money to several charities that help poor, sick, and abandoned children.

