Southern arctic blast over, Georgia roads still dangerous

Authorities have reopened Interstate 75 south of Atlanta after a tractor-trailer fire on Tuesday night trapped drivers for up to 15 hours.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live