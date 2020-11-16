-
Now Playing: Historic NASA and Space X launch
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: High demand for Sony PlayStation 5
-
Now Playing: Sony launches PlayStation 5
-
Now Playing: Ring doorbell system faces massive recall
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hyperloops could be future of travel
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to unveil new MacBook
-
Now Playing: FDA approves the sale of Nightware app
-
Now Playing: Apple facing iPhone 12 shortages
-
Now Playing: Walmart tosses plan to have robots scan shelves
-
Now Playing: Yahoo has launched its 1st smart phone
-
Now Playing: Netflix raises subscription prices
-
Now Playing: Big Tech earnings
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: How groundbreaking new technology is helping people with paralysis
-
Now Playing: Liability protection for tech companies