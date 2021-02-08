Spirit airline cancels more than 260 flights

The airline canceled roughly a third of all scheduled trips on Monday. A spokesperson said the cancellations were due to bad weather, staffing shortages and crews reaching their hour limits.
0:24 | 08/02/21

Transcript for Spirit airline cancels more than 260 flights

