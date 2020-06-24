Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Tennis star Novak Djokovic, 3 others test positive for COVID

Now Playing: Top health officials commit to more testing

Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Closing the toilet lid might help prevent spread of coronavirus

Now Playing: NYC couple provides backpacks to help homeless

Now Playing: US Open to be played without fans

Now Playing: Austin mayor talks growing coronavirus cases in Texas

Now Playing: Latest developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 23, 2020

Now Playing: Instagram star shares her easy 10-minute beginner workout

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci responds to Trump’s comment about slowing coronavirus testing

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci addresses federal response to coronavirus

Now Playing: Keke tries yoga with Dr. Noelle Reid

Now Playing: Dan Reynolds opens up about his diagnosis with ankylosing spondylitis

Now Playing: What to know about COVID-19 'long-haulers'

Now Playing: FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers