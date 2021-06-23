Study: Drinking coffee may reduce risk of liver disease

More
In the journal BMC Public Health, researchers said people who drink coffee have a dramatically reduced risk of all types of chronic Liver Disease and a reduced risk of death due to the disease.
0:17 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Study: Drinking coffee may reduce risk of liver disease

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"In the journal BMC Public Health, researchers said people who drink coffee have a dramatically reduced risk of all types of chronic Liver Disease and a reduced risk of death due to the disease.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78430781","title":"Study: Drinking coffee may reduce risk of liver disease","url":"/WNT/video/study-drinking-coffee-reduce-risk-liver-disease-78430781"}