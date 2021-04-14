New study: Open middle seats on planes reduce exposure

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that open middle seats on aircraft could reduce passengers’ exposure to the COVID-19 virus by more than half.
0:14 | 04/14/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for New study: Open middle seats on planes reduce exposure
The CDC tonight at a new study about lowering the risk of coal they do when you fly. The CDC says keeping middle seats open could reduce passenger exposure by more than 50% on some planes justice some major airlines to help fill those middle seats.

