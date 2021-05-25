Subway hate crime investigation in New York City

More
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who it said pushed an Asian man onto subway tracks in Queens. A good Samaritan helped pull the victim onto the platform before a train arrived.
0:11 | 05/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Subway hate crime investigation in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"The NYPD is searching for a suspect who it said pushed an Asian man onto subway tracks in Queens. A good Samaritan helped pull the victim onto the platform before a train arrived. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77881206","title":"Subway hate crime investigation in New York City","url":"/WNT/video/subway-hate-crime-investigation-york-city-77881206"}