Transcript for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered

Finally tonight here, there are so many famous quotes. Tonight, justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on marriage. She met her husband in school, the first boy, she said, who loved her for her brain. And the advice from her mother-in-law. She wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage. And I said, I'd be glad to hear it, what is it? And she responded, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf. And that good advice I have followed in every workplace -- including the good job I now have. Justice Ginsburg will become the first woman ever to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol later this week and we'll pay tribute. I'll David (upbeat rock pop music with bright vocals)

