Transcript for Surprise engagement on a flight to New Orleans

Finally tonight, when love is in the air for a long, long time. All it took for the two lovebirds you're about to meet, 26 years and 30,000 feet. That's Natalie sears on a recent flight being called to the front of the cabin by a flight attendant. Ladies and gentlemen, this is our friend Natalie from row 13. Reporter: But what Natalie doesn't know is that the flight crew, along with her fiance Sean, are about to give her a surprise she will never forget. Natalie, Sean's got a very, very special question for you, here he comes from the back of the airplane. Reporter: Sean had planned a very special moment, 26 years in the making, and here it is. Natalie, we've known each other since we were kids. Natalie sandrea sears, will you marry me? I always thought Sean was the one. I always dreamed about getting a proposal. Reporter: Natalie and Sean started dating in their early teens, spending so many special moments together, but after high school they went their own ways, both getting married to other people. And Natalie going on to have two children of her own. A few years ago, they got back in touch. I was divorced with two kids, so I didn't expect for him to, I said, why do you want to be with me? I'm sorry. Reporter: Natalie overcome with emotion. Just for him to take me as I am is very special. Reporter: So when Natalie decided to surprise Sean with this trip to New Orleans for his birthday, he had a surprise of a wedding proposal. Part of me still wanted to believe that true love and your dreams will come true, but I didn't think of a grand proposal like that on an airplane. Congratulations, Natalie and Sean. Reporter: The two actually getting married on that trip to New Orleans. After being in love for 26 years, why wait any more? Once we sealed the deal, this is forever, this is destiny. A jetblue flight they will not forget. Thanks for watching.

