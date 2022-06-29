Suspect in Colorado Spring nightclub massacre faces murder, hate crime charges

The suspect in the Colorado Spring nightclub massacre, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 preliminary charges including 5 counts of first-degree murder and hate crimes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live