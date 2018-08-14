Transcript for The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified

And we reported here on that teenager badly injured after being pushed off a bridge sixteen year old Jordan homers. Suffered a punctured lung and for broken ribs falling nearly sixty feet or. I'm Clark county sheriff's office now officially naming eighteen year old Taylor Smith a suspect the case will be sent to prosecutors for possible charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.