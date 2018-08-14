The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified

More
Authorities officially named 18-year-old Taylor Smith as a suspect in the frightening video where Jordan Holgerson is pushed off a bridge.
0:19 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified
And we reported here on that teenager badly injured after being pushed off a bridge sixteen year old Jordan homers. Suffered a punctured lung and for broken ribs falling nearly sixty feet or. I'm Clark county sheriff's office now officially naming eighteen year old Taylor Smith a suspect the case will be sent to prosecutors for possible charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57180330,"title":"The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified","duration":"0:19","description":"Authorities officially named 18-year-old Taylor Smith as a suspect in the frightening video where Jordan Holgerson is pushed off a bridge. ","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-girl-pushed-off-bridge-identified-57180330","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.