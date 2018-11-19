Transcript for Teen hockey player skates after brain injury: 'I feel like the old me'

Finally tonight here, America strong. The young hockey player defying the odds to get back onto the ice. Gauge center has loved hockey since he was a boy. Three years ago as a high school freshman, he made the varsity starting lineup, with dreams of playing hockey professionally. But that summer, he was struck by a car at a crosswalk. Gates spent a month in a coma. He was on life support with traumatic brain injury. And then, he woke up. For 22 months, gage got to work. Awesome job, gage. Reporter: Determined to recover. I had to relearn how to walk, relearn how to talk, relearn how to live life again. Reporter: And gage even began helping others with brain injury, too. Come on, Alex. Reporter: He's become a role model for others at the may center school for brain injury in Prock on the, Massachusetts. I help them, just like I was helped. I want my fellow students to get back to how they were before they got the brain injury. Reporter: And just last spring, this was gage taking his first steps back on the ice. It might look shaky to most, but to gage and his family, it was a victory. And tonight, just look at gage on the ice now. I feel like the old me, and I feel great. I feel greater than ever, to be back in this world. I had so many doubt within my whole life, and I just feel like I made it. That's what I have to say for everyone with, like, an injury. You can't give up, just keep trying. Nice! Gage never gave up. We're cheering for you, gage. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

