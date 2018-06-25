Transcript for Teen uses sign language to help blind and deaf passenger aboard flight

Finally tonig here, America strong. And the passenger sudnly in Ed and the kind-hearted teenager answering the call. 15-year-old Klara daily was flying home to call G is a, californ on ala airlines when she did something remale. It appeared she was kneeling in front of alow passenger, but she was doingar more than that.another passenger on the flight afterward writing on Facebook "I saw this gentn, Tim, it appeared he was both deaf and blin the passengers all around him noticed he was having trouble understanding what the fli attendants were saying. Then, on the P.A., they asked, es anyone sign?" Klara answered the call. At 15 years old, CLA a learned si language because she has dyslexia and it was another way R her to communicate. D while on flight, Klara got one M request from that crew. E back later and me he was just lonely and wanting somethinto talk to. I came back andorhe last hour of the flight, just talked. Reporter: Klara, the 15-year-old, and her cion with Tim, witnessed by so many on that flight.klara and Tim, and a frienhip forged on that flight. I'm David Muir hope to see you right back he tomorrow. Until then, have a good evenin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.