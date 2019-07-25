8 teens hospitalized as vaping continues to pose dangers

More
Doctors in Milwaukee said that the teens had all been hospitalized for lung damage in the last month and that vaping e-cigarettes was the likely cause.
0:27 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8 teens hospitalized as vaping continues to pose dangers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Doctors in Milwaukee said that the teens had all been hospitalized for lung damage in the last month and that vaping e-cigarettes was the likely cause.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64574300","title":"8 teens hospitalized as vaping continues to pose dangers","url":"/WNT/video/teens-hospitalized-vaping-continues-pose-dangers-64574300"}