Transcript for Tennis star Novak Djokovic, 3 others test positive for COVID

Meantime, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, Novak Djokovic, and his wife, have tested positive for covid-19, after the player organized a tournament with fans in the stands and Djokovic now urging everyone who attended to get tested. And what he said early on involving the virus. Here's our foreign correspondent James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, the world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic says he's tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old has said in the past he's opposed to vax nation and wouldn't want to be forced to take one to travel for matches. Now, he's been criticized for organizing an exhibition tournament with no social distancing and resulted in three other top players getting infected. Video now emerging of Djokovic at a packed party with other tennis stars during the competition. Djokovic canceled all remaining matches and apologized, saying, "We believed the tournament met all health protocols. We were wrong and it was too soon." And tonight, Djokovic is telling all those who attended his tournament to get tested and practice social distancing. David? All right, James Longman, thank you.

