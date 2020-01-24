Texas town causing uproar with new dreadlock controversy

More
A Texas high school student was told he’d receive in-school suspension due to the length of his dreadlocks.
1:38 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas town causing uproar with new dreadlock controversy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A Texas high school student was told he’d receive in-school suspension due to the length of his dreadlocks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68492664","title":"Texas town causing uproar with new dreadlock controversy","url":"/WNT/video/texas-town-causing-uproar-dreadlock-controversy-68492664"}