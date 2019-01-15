Tony-winning star Carol Channing dies at 97

Carol Channing, who among her many credits originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway, has died at age 97.
0:16 | 01/15/19

