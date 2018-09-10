Transcript for New 'Top Gun' sequel on-set photos revealed

And the need for speed then and now 32 year since top gun at the big screen making Tom Cruise a blockbuster start the age of 24. Cruz was back on the set should be sequel in San Diego. Age 56 looking like yes and aids. Really at day top gun maverick set to hit theaters. 20/20.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.