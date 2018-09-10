New 'Top Gun' sequel on-set photos revealed

Photos from the "Top Gun: Maverick" set reveal Cruise looking very much like an updated take on his character, Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
0:18 | 10/09/18

Comments
And the need for speed then and now 32 year since top gun at the big screen making Tom Cruise a blockbuster start the age of 24. Cruz was back on the set should be sequel in San Diego. Age 56 looking like yes and aids. Really at day top gun maverick set to hit theaters. 20/20.

