Train derailment in Missouri causes 70 cars to fall off tracks

More
There were no injuries reported in the Union Pacific train derailment and only some sand spilled out; officials said it was not a hazmat situation.
0:16 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Train derailment in Missouri causes 70 cars to fall off tracks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"There were no injuries reported in the Union Pacific train derailment and only some sand spilled out; officials said it was not a hazmat situation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64574266","title":"Train derailment in Missouri causes 70 cars to fall off tracks","url":"/WNT/video/train-derailment-missouri-70-cars-fall-off-tracks-64574266"}