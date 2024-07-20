Travel disruptions linger following global IT outage

The outage caused nearly 13,000 flights to be delayed and more than 3,400 canceled on Friday in the U.S. alone.

July 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live