Trump back in WH after 30 rallies in 20 states since Labor Day

More
His closing message has been big on fear of illegal immigration and he's urged his supporters to vote as if he's on the ballot.
1:41 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump back in WH after 30 rallies in 20 states since Labor Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59007868,"title":"Trump back in WH after 30 rallies in 20 states since Labor Day","duration":"1:41","description":"His closing message has been big on fear of illegal immigration and he's urged his supporters to vote as if he's on the ballot.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-back-wh-30-rallies-20-states-labor-59007868","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.