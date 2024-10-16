Trump calls himself 'father of IVF' at town hall in Georgia

Donald Trump called himself the "father of IVF" as he works to appeal to women after three justices he appointed voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris said it was "bizarre."

October 16, 2024

