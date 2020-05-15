Transcript for Trump introduces 2 men who will lead vaccine effort

The president surrounded by his top medical advisers today. They had masks on. The president did not. But he reiterated his goal for a vaccine by year's end. Here's Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: As the president spoke in the rose garden today, the health experts standing behind him wore makes, while the two cabinet secretaries did not. I gave them the option. They could wear it or not. So you can blame it on me. Reporter: The president announced he is putting former drug company executive moncef slaoui in charge to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. It's called operation warp speed. That means big, and it means fast. Reporter: Previous vaccines have taken years to develop, but the president has gone back and forth on whether a covid vaccine could get done before the end of this year. Today he said this -- Its objective is to finish developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible. Again, we'd love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year. Reporter: Defense secretary Esper seemed to vow it will be done. We will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine, at scale, to treat the American people and our partners abroad. Reporter: Later the Pentagon clarified, saying it is a goal, not a promise. This all comes 24 hours after the doctor, who until recently had been leading the charge to develop a vaccine, told congress a vaccine will likely take longer. A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18-month timeframe, if everything goes perfectly. We've never seen everything go perfectly. Let's get right to Jonathan Karl with us live from Washington again. President trump hoping the vaccine will be approved and distributed by the end of the year. He said this before, but even his point man acknowledged this could be a difficult goal. Reporter: In fact, slaoui said yesterday Dr. Fauci's announcement 12 to 18 months an ambitious time line, but even so Mr. Slaoui said he would not take this job if he thought it have not possible. Jon, thank you. 24 hours the it have CDC issued its own new warning,

