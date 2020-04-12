Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims

More
President Donald Trump accused Attorney General Bill Barr of not looking “very hard” for election fraud. Earlier this week, Barr told the AP, “we have not seen fraud” in the election.
2:44 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"President Donald Trump accused Attorney General Bill Barr of not looking “very hard” for election fraud. Earlier this week, Barr told the AP, “we have not seen fraud” in the election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74526180","title":"Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims","url":"/WNT/video/trump-lashes-attorney-general-doubles-false-election-fraud-74526180"}