Next, to the race against the deadline in the FBI investigation into supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Tonight, who they've now talked to and will they reach out to Dr. Christine blasey Ford at all? What we learned at this hour. And what the president said today when asked, does he have a message for young men in America? Saying these are very scary times for young men. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: President trump today sounding optimistic about the fate of his supreme court pick. Judge Kavanaugh's doing pretty well, it seems to me, over the last 24 hours. A lot is going to depend on what comes back from the FBI in terms of their -- their additional, number seven investigation, but I think that judge Kavanaugh's doing very well right now. Reporter: Friday's deadline to complete the FBI probe quickly approaching. And tonight, attorneys for a second victim, Deborah Ramirez, Brett Kavanaugh's Yale classmate who told "The new Yorker" he exposed himself near her face, revealing that she was interviewed by investigators for more than two hours on Sunday. Her attorneys say she provided the names and contact information of more than 20 additional witnesses, and that "It was a detailed and productive interview and the agents were clearly motivated to investigate the matter in any way they were permitted." The FBI also interviewing key witnesses, include, mark judge, Kavanaugh's high school friend, seen here in their yearbook. The man Christine blasey Ford says was in the room during the alleged attack at that high school party 36 years ago. What is the strongest memory you have? The strongest memory of the incident? Something that you cannot forget. The laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two. And their having fun at my expense. Reporter: So far, the only public details about that interview come from judge's attorney who confirmed yesterday, "Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI busy interview has not been completed. We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation." Today, "Mr. Judge completed his FBI interview. We are not commenting on the questions the FBI asked Mr. Judge." With Kavanaugh's nomination hanging in the balance, president trump was asked, what message he's sending to young men? Well, I say that it's a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very -- this is a very difficult time. Somebody could accuse you of something and you're automatically guilty, but in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That's one of the very, very bad things that's taking place right now. Reporter: And before he walked away, he offered his message to women, too. What message to young women, Mr. President? Women are doing great. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega tonight. And Dr. Ford's team has just sent a letter to the FBI director saying they have not reached out to her, and wondering why? Reporter: Yeah, David. They say they've sent letters and e-mails laying out witnesses for the FBI. They have received no response so far. They are calling this inconceivable. We asked the FBI, so far, no comment. President trump has said he has no problem, David, with the FBI interviewing Dr. Ford or Bret Kavanaugh. Cecilia Vega at the white house. Thank you.

