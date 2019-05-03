Transcript for Trump slams Democrats' probe into Jared Kushner's security clearance

potential mudslide or debris David? Thank you, ginger. The it comes after the Democrats made 81 new requests for information. The president tonight calling the Democrats, quote, stone-cold crazy. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Calling the request overly intrusive, the white house today refused to provide Democrats any information about whether president trump, against the recomendation of intelligence officials, ordered that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be granted top secret security clearance. But when we asked the president about it today, no answer. Instead, he lashed out at Democrats' sweeping new investigation into allegations of everything from corruption to abuse of power. Sir, your response to the Democrats who are calling for a criminal investigation into Jared Kushner's security clearance? It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace to our country. And the people understand it. When they look at it, they just say presidential harassment. But that's okay. Reporter: The house judiciary committee demanding documents from 81 people and entities close to the president, including his sons, don Jr. And Eric. Kushner and former aides like hope hicks and Steve Bannon. And they want to know about everything from the president's one-on-one meetings with Vladimir Putin to the now infamous trump tower meeting with that Russian lawyer and whether president trump and his family are profiting from the presidency. The white house, furious, but Democrats, undaunted. There has to be a check on the executive, we have to protect the rule of law and that's what we're doing here. Cecilia Vega with us live tonight from the white house. And Cecilia, I know you're tracking something else tonight. Former white house lawyer Ty Cobb sitting down with the ABC news podcast "The investigation" and that lawyer disputing the president's claim that Robert Mueller's investigation is a witch hunt. He actually had praise for Mueller. I think Bob Mueller is an American hero. I don't feel the investigation is a witch hunt. I wish it had happened on a quicker timetable, but it didn't. And that's, you know, that's unfortunate. But at the same time, it's not -- it's not a real criticism of the special counsel on the timing, because there were a lot of surprises. You know, Cecilia, obviously this comment drawing a lot oaf attention because Ty Cobb represented the white house for a time in the Mueller probe. Reporter: This is really something. Ty Cobb defending Robert Mueller. And I got to tell you, that's what you hear from a lot of people in this town. Universally, Republicans and Democrats alike praise Mueller as a straight shooter and someone who is by the books, with the exception of president trump who has really ramped up his attacks recently, knowing Mueller's report could be coming out very soon. All right, see so Ya, thank you. We turn now to the firestorm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.