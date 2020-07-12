Now Playing: Silence from GOP on Biden win is 'deafening': ABC's Mary Bruce

Now Playing: Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun discusses the 2020 election

Now Playing: Trump Tweets that Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19

Now Playing: GOP election official reacts to Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud

Now Playing: Trump rallies in Georgia to support GOP Senate runoff candidates

Now Playing: 'My prayers will be answered' if COVID-19 relief passes: Durbin

Now Playing: 'The people of Georgia spoke in this election': Georgia secretary of state

Now Playing: Obama and Trump stump for Georgia senatorial candidates

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 4, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 4, 2020

Now Playing: Sen. Bill Cassidy on bipartisan stimulus compromise: ‘The president will sign it'

Now Playing: President Trump travels to Georgia during runoff Senate race

Now Playing: Biden urges Democrats and Republicans to back new COVID-19 relief bill

Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on final 2020 jobs report

Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden talks jobs, COVID-19 relief bill

Now Playing: November jobs report shows slowed growth