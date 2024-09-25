Trump warns Iran as intelligence officials brief former president on threats

Former President Donald Trump says he’d threaten to blow Iran's "largest cities and the country itself to smithereens" for plotting attacks on candidates.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live