Transcript for University of Maryland takes accountability for mistakes in player death

The University of Maryland taking action tonight after the case of that football player who collapsed on the field and and later died. The president and athletic director announcing today they have quote parting ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick court. University officials acknowledge mistakes were made after nineteen year old Jordan McNair collapsed during practice he died two weeks later head coach DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.