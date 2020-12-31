Transcript for US health experts brace for highly contagious variant of COVID-19

Elwyn Lopez, thank you. -19 still with a tight grip on the U.S. For most of the year and here we are now. The country with more than 345,000 American LIV lost. More than 73,000 deaths reported in December alone, a record of more than 3,700 deaths in just 24 hours. Hospitalizations hitting a new high. More than 125,000 ts. Health officials now worrying about the spread of that covid-19 variant found in California and Colorado that came from the uk. Now more cases are out there. ABC's Kaylee Hartung is in L Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, experts bracing for the spread of that highly contagious variant of covid. You're going to be hearing about reports from other states and more cases in the states that have already reported. Reporter: Some labs across the country now screening for the variant. Cases confirmed in Colorado and California as the country hits grim records in deaths and hospitalizations. L.A. County twe the profiles of victims. The tweets posted once every ten minutes to mirror how often the virus claims lives here. Funeral homes now being forced to turn families away. I have to say, I'm sorry, I can't help you right now. And that's a very difficult thing to tell people. Reporter: Across the U.S., hospitals scrambling. In Alabama, doctors warning of shortages. If you have a heart attack and you come to the hospital, we now have no place to put you because all the icu beds are occupied. And it's not just here. Any place that we would transfer you, they also are full. Reporter: Even surgeon general Jerome Adams unable to visit his wife who is battlin cancer in the hospital because of covid restrictions, tweeting, "I'm hoping she doesn't have to spend new year's in a hallway." A new study reporting over 2 million children have had covid. More than a million just since November. In Texas, 11-year-old caisson Abbott battling that rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to the virus in children. Ifr child has covid and they -- and afterwards, you know, they're over the covid, they come to you within the next, like, four to five weeks afterwards complaining of symptoms, please take them very seriously, because I didn't even know this existed. All right, Kaylee Hartung joins us now from downpoun los Angeles tonight. And we should expect more cases in the areas where the variant has been detected what more to do know about that most recent California case? Reporter: Well, Tom, that man has not needed to be hospitalized and now contact tracing is under way. Someone who he lives with has shown symptoms and has been tested. Officials do not believe this is an isolated case, and expect there will be more. Tom? Kaylee Hartung continuing her reporting from that crisis in southern California. Kaylee, thank you.

