US longest-lived president, Jimmy Carter, lies in state in nation's capitol

Former President Jimmy Carter is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Thursday morning after a day of somber and moving ceremonies in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

January 7, 2025

