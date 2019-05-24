US Naval Academy celebrates record graduation rate

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the Class of 2019 to change the status quo and don't be afraid of failure.
05/24/19

US Naval Academy celebrates record graduation rate
And graduation day at the Naval Academy more than 1000 midshipmen commissioned as officers in Annapolis today the class of twin nineteen. With a record graduation rate of 89 point 9%.

