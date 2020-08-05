Transcript for Vice president's press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Now to the growing concern at the white house tonight. Vice president pence's press secretary testing positive for the coronavirus. She's the wife of a top adviser to president trump. The news comes one day after we learn the president's personal Mel tear valet also tested positive. Here's Jonathan Karl asking the president about wearing the mask himself. The president out in public today with World War II veterans. Reporter: For the second day in a row, a second person has tested positive with the coronavirus, Katie Miller who happens to be married to Stephen Miller, one of the president's closest advisers. She's a wonderful young woman. Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn't come into contact with me. Reporter: This comes a day after word of one of president's personal valets, a personal military member who serves his the president says he's not worried. Are you taking additional steps here at the white house? We're taking very official steps. Would you discuss that? We have already put in a few protocols that we're looking at and I can tell you, this is probably the safest place that you can come to. Reporter: On the additional steps, officials say, are additional cleanings of white house and daily testing of the staff. The president was asked today why white house officials are still not wearing masks. Is there a reason why people just aren't wearing masks at the white house? Well, they are. They're not, sir. People that are serving me are. We have not seen anyone wear a mask the last two weeks. So, I can speak to that. As we look at this, the people that are in close proximity to the president obviously have tested negative. Reporter: The president pointed to the official white house photographer, one of the very few staffers today wearing a mask. President trump himself has not yet worn a mask in public. Today he commemorated the end of World War II standing next to veterans in their 90s. They were kept at a distance. Did you consider wearing a mask? No, because I was very far away. I appreciate the question. We were very far away. You saw. Plus the wind was blowing so hard that if the plague ever reached them -- could have reached me too. You didn't worry about me. That's okay. No, the wind was howling. Jon, you were asking many of the questions there today. I know the president was asked if he was going to take an antibody test to see if he was exposed to the requires? Reporter: The president saying he would take a test like that soon, no word on when that might happen. As for Katie Miller the white house says she will be quarantined for 14 days but would not say if that apply hos her husband, the senior advise earthquake Stephen Miller. Jon, thanks as always.

