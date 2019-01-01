Transcript for Video: Police rescue baby during standoff with armed father

armed showdown caught on camera. A baby rescued by police who had guns drawn. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Don't do this with your baby. Listen, just drop it, man. Reporter: Little Rock police tonight are sharing this dash camera video -- He's got a gun! Reporter: -- Of an intense standoff behind the wheel of this SUV, and these city police officers who had to chase him for miles before he stopped the car. 43-year-old Farris Deloney is holding a gun with his 1-year-old daughter in the side seat. Police believe he had just used the same gun to fire at the baby's mother during a child custody exchange at this nearby Walmart on December 19th. He was picking up the kids and an argument ensued, and that's when shots were fired. Reporter: Here is the moment when one of the officers risks her life to open the door and pull the baby away. Watch her in the passenger seat, that's our officer in the passenger seat. Reporter: He's now holding the gun to his head, and they keep telling him, it's not worth it. It ain't worth it. Look, that baby girl's going to grow up, and you're going to be there. You're going to be there every step of the way. Reporter: Their words finally convince him life is worth living. Keep your hands up and keep walking, you're doing good. Reporter: The father is now charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. He's pleading not guilty. Tom? Steve osunsami with that wild video.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.