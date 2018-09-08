Video shows bag smoking as it passes through airport security checkpoint

A TSA officer grabbed the bag and rushed it out of the terminal; the smoke was blamed on a burning lithium battery.
0:15 | 08/09/18

And a quick thinking TSA officer in Georgia newly released video issuing a bag certainly smoking as it goes to a security checkpoint at Savannah Hilton head airport. Officer Daryl wade grabbed me that bag rushing out of the turmoil the smoke. When done a burning lithium battery.

