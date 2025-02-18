Video shows moment of impact for Delta Air Lines flight in Toronto

A new video shows a Delta Air Lines flight making an emergency landing in Toronto. Investigators are analyzing the footage, which reveals landing gear collapsing and the right wing hitting the ground.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live